Texas State faces Troy, seeks 6th straight home win

Troy Trojans (20-10, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-17, 6-11 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Troy trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Texas State is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Trojans are 13-4 in conference play. Troy is fifth in the Sun Belt with 39 rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 5.5.

Texas State averages 68.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 70.2 Troy allows. Troy scores 10.3 more points per game (80) than Texas State gives up to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Mason is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Christyon Eugene is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 34 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

