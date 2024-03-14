Texas Southern Tigers play the Jackson State Tigers in SWAC Tournament

Jackson State Tigers (15-16, 11-7 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (14-15, 12-6 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Jackson State Tigers (15-16, 11-7 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (14-15, 12-6 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays in the SWAC Tournament against Jackson State.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 12-6 against SWAC opponents, with a 2-9 record in non-conference play. Texas Southern is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Jackson State Tigers are 11-7 against SWAC teams. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Texas Southern averages 70.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 75.6 Jackson State allows. Jackson State has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Cisse is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

