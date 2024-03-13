Texas Southern plays in SWAC Tournament against the Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (15-16, 11-7 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (14-15, 12-6 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (15-16, 11-7 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (14-15, 12-6 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays in the SWAC Tournament against Jackson State.

The Texas Southern Tigers’ record in SWAC play is 12-6, and their record is 2-9 against non-conference opponents. Texas Southern has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jackson State Tigers are 11-7 against SWAC teams.

Texas Southern averages 70.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 75.6 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

