Texas plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (20-11, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Kansas State play in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Longhorns are 9-9 against Big 12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Texas averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-10 in Big 12 play. Kansas State scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Texas averages 76.6 points, 6.4 more per game than the 70.2 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is averaging 16.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 17.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tylor Perry is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.