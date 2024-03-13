Texas plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (20-11, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Longhorns’ record in Big 12 play is 9-9, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Texas scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-10 against Big 12 teams. Kansas State is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Texas averages 76.6 points, 6.4 more per game than the 70.2 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 72.2 points per game, 2.6 more than the 69.6 Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tylor Perry is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 assists. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.