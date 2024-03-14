Texas A&M plays Ole Miss in SEC Tournament

Ole Miss Rebels (20-11, 7-11 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (18-13, 9-9 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Ole Miss Rebels (20-11, 7-11 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (18-13, 9-9 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Ole Miss play in the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in SEC games is 9-9, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Texas A&M is third in college basketball with 42.7 rebounds led by Andersson Garcia averaging 9.4.

The Rebels are 7-11 in SEC play. Ole Miss has a 7-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M averages 73.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 73.7 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 5.6 more points per game (75.1) than Texas A&M allows (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 18 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Matthew Murrell averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

