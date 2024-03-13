Texas A&M meets Ole Miss in SEC Tournament

Ole Miss Rebels (20-11, 7-11 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (18-13, 9-9 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Ole Miss Rebels (20-11, 7-11 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (18-13, 9-9 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays in the SEC Tournament against Ole Miss.

The Aggies’ record in SEC play is 9-9, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Texas A&M is eighth in the SEC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 5.0.

The Rebels are 7-11 against SEC teams. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Matthew Murrell is averaging 16.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

