Texas A&M-CC Islanders play the Nicholls State Colonels in Southland Tournament

Nicholls State Colonels (19-13, 14-5 Southland) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (21-10, 14-4 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC and Nicholls State play in the Southland Tournament.

The Islanders have gone 14-4 against Southland teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 14.9 assists per game led by Marion Humphrey averaging 3.8.

The Colonels are 14-5 in Southland play. Nicholls State is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Islanders. Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

