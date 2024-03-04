Texas aims for 20th victory this season in matchup with No. 15 Baylor

Texas Longhorns (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas Longhorns (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -7; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Texas will look for its 20th win this season when the Longhorns play the No. 15 Baylor Bears.

The Bears have gone 14-2 at home. Baylor has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Longhorns are 8-8 against Big 12 opponents. Texas scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Baylor scores 81.6 points, 13.2 more per game than the 68.4 Texas allows. Texas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.7 points for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.7 points, seven assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Max Abmas is averaging 16.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

