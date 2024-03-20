Tennessee Volunteers take on Saint Peter’s Peacocks in first round of NCAA Tournament

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (19-13, 15-8 MAAC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (24-8, 14-5 SEC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:20 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (19-13, 15-8 MAAC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (24-8, 14-5 SEC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -21.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee squares off against Saint Peter’s in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Volunteers are 14-5 against SEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 16.8 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 5.8.

The Peacocks are 15-8 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s leads the MAAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.1.

Tennessee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 65.3 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 67.9 Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeigler is averaging 11.9 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Washington is averaging 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 67.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

