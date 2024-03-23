Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns play in NCAA Tournament second round

Texas Longhorns (21-12, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (25-8, 14-5 SEC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Texas Longhorns (21-12, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (25-8, 14-5 SEC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee and Texas play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Volunteers are 14-5 against SEC opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Tennessee is the best team in the SEC in team defense, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Longhorns are 9-10 in Big 12 play. Texas ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Tennessee is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Texas allows to opponents. Texas has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is averaging 21.2 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Max Abmas is averaging 17 points and 4.2 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.