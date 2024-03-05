Tennessee State plays Southern Indiana in OVC Tournament

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-23, 5-13 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (17-14, 10-8 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-23, 5-13 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (17-14, 10-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers play in the OVC Tournament against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Tigers’ record in OVC play is 10-8, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Tennessee State has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-13 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Tennessee State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 68.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 71.5 Tennessee State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Brown averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. EJ Bellinger is shooting 50.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Jack Mielke averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

