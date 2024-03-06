Tennessee State plays in OVC Tournament against the Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-23, 5-13 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (17-14, 10-8 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-23, 5-13 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (17-14, 10-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State squares off against Southern Indiana in the OVC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 10-8 against OVC teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Tennessee State scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles’ record in OVC games is 5-13. Southern Indiana has a 5-14 record against opponents over .500.

Tennessee State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Jones is averaging 9.3 points for the Tigers. Christian Brown is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

