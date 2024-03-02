Teel scores 18, guides Presbyterian over Charleston Southern 72-65

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Samage Teel scored 18 points to help Presbyterian defeat Charleston Southern 72-65 on Saturday. Teel added…

Listen now to WTOP News

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Samage Teel scored 18 points to help Presbyterian defeat Charleston Southern 72-65 on Saturday.

Teel added six rebounds for the Blue Hose (14-17, 6-10 Big South Conference). Trevon Reddish had 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Kobe Stewart made 6 of 9 shots and scored 15.

A’lahn Sumler led the way for the Buccaneers (10-19, 6-10) with 23 points. Taje’ Kelly added 14 points. RJ Johnson had 11 points and eight assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.