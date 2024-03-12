TCU takes on Oklahoma in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 3 p.m.…

Oklahoma Sooners (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Oklahoma.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 games is 9-9, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 17.4 assists per game led by Avery Anderson III averaging 3.4.

The Sooners’ record in Big 12 play is 8-10. Oklahoma is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Oklahoma has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is averaging 16 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 11.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Milos Uzan is averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Sooners. Rivaldo Soares is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Sooners: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

