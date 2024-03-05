Tchewa notches a double-double, Georgia beats short-handed Mississippi 69-66

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 15 points, Russel Tchewa had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 15 points, Russel Tchewa had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Georgia beat short-handed Mississippi 69-66 on Tuesday night.

Georgia led 65-54 with 2:45 remaining before Ole Miss scored the next nine points. Tchewa was called for a Flagrant 1 with 52.3 seconds left, leading to two free throws by Allen Flanigan and a 3-pointer by Jaylen Murray to get Ole Miss within 65-63.

Tchewa answered at the other end with a basket in the paint, off a nice assist by Justin Hill, with 22.5 left to regain a two-possession lead. Ole Miss was short on two 3-pointers and Hill sealed it with two free throws.

Hill finished with 11 points for Georgia (16-14, 6-11 SEC). Dylan James had 10 points and nine rebounds, and RJ Melendez added 10 points and seven boards. James was one of three freshmen to start for Georgia due to Jabri Abdur-Rahim being out with an ankle injury.

Jaemyn Brakefield and Murray each scored 19 points for Mississippi (20-10, 7-10). Flanigan added 11 points, going 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Matthew Murrell, the leading scorer for Ole Miss, played the opening two minutes but did not return due to an illness.

Brakefield made a jumper from the free-throw line with 1.5 seconds left before halftime to get Mississippi within 35-32. Brakefield and Thomasson each had 12 points in the first half.

Georgia travels to play No. 13 Auburn on Saturday. Mississippi concludes the regular season on Saturday at home against Texas A&M.

