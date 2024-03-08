Taylor, Texas A&M Aggies to visit Flanigan, Ole Miss Rebels

Texas A&M Aggies (17-13, 8-9 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (20-10, 7-10 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (17-13, 8-9 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (20-10, 7-10 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Allen Flanigan and Ole Miss host Wade Taylor IV and Texas A&M in SEC play Saturday.

The Rebels have gone 14-3 in home games. Ole Miss scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 8-9 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M leads the SEC with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 4.4.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Ole Miss has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Flanigan is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Taylor is shooting 35.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

