Taylor and NC State host No. 10 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (17-12, 9-9 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Duke Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (17-12, 9-9 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils after Jayden Taylor scored 22 points in NC State’s 79-70 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wolfpack are 12-4 on their home court. NC State is eighth in the ACC scoring 76.0 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Blue Devils are 14-4 in conference matchups.

NC State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Duke allows to opponents. Duke scores 8.0 more points per game (80.3) than NC State allows (72.3).

The Wolfpack and Blue Devils face off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Wolfpack. Taylor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.