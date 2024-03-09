Tarleton State faces Seattle U in conference showdown

Seattle U Redhawks (18-12, 11-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (22-8, 15-4 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Seattle U Redhawks (18-12, 11-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (22-8, 15-4 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Seattle U in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Texans are 10-3 in home games. Tarleton State has a 6-3 record in one-possession games.

The Redhawks are 11-8 in WAC play. Seattle U ranks seventh in the WAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.5.

Tarleton State scores 73.3 points, 6.1 more per game than the 67.2 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 5.4 more points per game (73.6) than Tarleton State allows to opponents (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Devon Barnes is shooting 45.4% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

Cameron Tyson is averaging 18 points for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

