Tarleton State and Purdue Fort Wayne square off in TBC matchup

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (22-12, 12-10 Horizon League) at Tarleton State Texans (25-9, 17-5 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (22-12, 12-10 Horizon League) at Tarleton State Texans (25-9, 17-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Purdue Fort Wayne in The Basketball Classic.

The Texans have gone 17-5 against WAC teams, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. Tarleton State ranks third in the WAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Emmanuel Innocenti averaging 3.0.

The Mastodons are 12-10 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Lue Williams is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is averaging 16.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.