Tarleton State and Abilene Christian square off in TBC

Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-17, 10-11 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (24-9, 16-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Abilene Christian in The Basketball Classic.

The Texans are 16-5 against WAC opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. Tarleton State averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 10-11 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Tarleton State scores 73.8 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 73.2 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 72.5 points per game, 3.7 more than the 68.8 Tarleton State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 12 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kavion McClain is averaging 6.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.