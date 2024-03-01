Tankersley and Detroit Mercy host Oakland

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-29, 1-18 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 14-5 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 6…

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-29, 1-18 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 14-5 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Marcus Tankersley scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 69-55 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 8-3 in home games. Oakland averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Titans have gone 1-18 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy is 1-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Oakland averages 76.4 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 80.3 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Oakland has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 4.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jayden Stone is averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Tankersley is averaging 19.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

