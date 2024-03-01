Tandy leads Jacksonville State against New Mexico State after 22-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (11-18, 5-9 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-15, 6-8 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (11-18, 5-9 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-15, 6-8 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the New Mexico State Aggies after KyKy Tandy scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 72-65 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-6 at home. Jacksonville State is eighth in the CUSA with 11.0 assists per game led by Quincy Clark averaging 2.9.

The Aggies are 5-9 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Jacksonville State averages 70.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 72.2 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Jacksonville State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Marcellus Brigham Jr. is averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Femi Odukale is shooting 43.3% and averaging 10.9 points for the Aggies. Christian Cook is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.