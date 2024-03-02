Tandy leads Jacksonville State against New Mexico State after 22-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (11-18, 5-9 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-15, 6-8 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (11-18, 5-9 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-15, 6-8 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -8.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the New Mexico State Aggies after KyKy Tandy scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 72-65 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-6 at home. Jacksonville State is fifth in the CUSA with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Juwan Perdue averaging 4.4.

The Aggies are 5-9 in conference games. New Mexico State ranks seventh in the CUSA with 11.1 assists per game led by Jordan Rawls averaging 3.5.

Jacksonville State scores 70.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 72.2 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Jacksonville State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.9 points for the Gamecocks. Marcellus Brigham Jr. is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Femi Odukale is scoring 10.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Aggies. Christian Cook is averaging 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

