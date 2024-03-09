Live Radio
Tait-Jones scores 24 as UCSD beats Cal Poly 92-87

The Associated Press

March 9, 2024, 9:26 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ 24 points helped UC San Diego defeat Cal Poly 92-87 on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones shot 8 of 13 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Tritons (21-11, 15-5 Big West Conference). Bryce Pope scored 22 points while shooting 6 for 17 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Francis Nwaokorie had 16 points and shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Mustangs (4-28, 0-20) were led by Kobe Sanders, who recorded 30 points and eight assists. Justin Page added 21 points for Cal Poly. Quentin Jones also had 16 points. The loss was the Mustangs’ 20th straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

