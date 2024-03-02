Syracuse visits Louisville following Mintz’s 29-point showing

Syracuse Orange (19-10, 10-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-20, 3-14 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse…

Syracuse Orange (19-10, 10-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-20, 3-14 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the Louisville Cardinals after Judah Mintz scored 29 points in Syracuse’s 84-71 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cardinals have gone 7-8 in home games. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 8.2.

The Orange have gone 10-8 against ACC opponents. Syracuse leads the ACC scoring 13.7 fast break points per game.

Louisville is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Louisville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark is averaging 13.2 points for the Cardinals. Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Chris Bunch averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Mintz is shooting 46.3% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

