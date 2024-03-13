Syracuse plays in ACC Tournament against the NC State

NC State Wolfpack (18-14, 10-11 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (20-11, 11-9 ACC) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

NC State Wolfpack (18-14, 10-11 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (20-11, 11-9 ACC)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays NC State in the ACC Tournament.

The Orange’s record in ACC play is 11-9, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Syracuse is fifth in the ACC scoring 76.7 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Wolfpack are 10-11 in ACC play. NC State has a 9-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Syracuse’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 76.1 points per game, 0.7 more than the 75.4 Syracuse allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Judah Mintz is shooting 46.2% and averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Horne is averaging 16.8 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Wolfpack: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

