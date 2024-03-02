Sumler and Charleston Southern host Presbyterian

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-18, 6-9 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-17, 5-10 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-18, 6-9 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-17, 5-10 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -7; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after A’lahn Sumler scored 24 points in Charleston Southern’s 58-57 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose have gone 7-7 in home games. Presbyterian ranks eighth in the Big South with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Stewart averaging 3.5.

The Buccaneers are 6-9 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Presbyterian’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 68.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.5 Presbyterian allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 13 points. Marquis Barnett is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Taje’ Kelly is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Sumler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.