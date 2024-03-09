Stony Brook Seawolves play in CAA Tournament against the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (12-19, 7-11 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 10-8 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northeastern Huskies (12-19, 7-11 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -2; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays in the CAA Tournament against Northeastern.

The Seawolves’ record in CAA games is 10-8, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Stony Brook has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 7-11 in CAA play. Northeastern is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stony Brook’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 16 points. Aaron Clarke is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Chris Doherty is averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

