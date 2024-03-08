Stony Brook Seawolves and Northeastern Huskies square off in CAA Tournament

Northeastern Huskies (12-19, 7-11 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 10-8 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Northeastern Huskies (12-19, 7-11 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Northeastern in the CAA Tournament.

The Seawolves have gone 10-8 against CAA teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Stony Brook has a 5-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies’ record in CAA action is 7-11. Northeastern is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Stony Brook averages 73.1 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 72.3 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 69.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 72.2 Stony Brook allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. Aaron Clarke is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Chris Doherty is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

