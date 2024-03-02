Stonehill plays Cent. Conn. St., looks to end road losing streak

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-26, 2-13 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-10, 12-3 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-26, 2-13 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-10, 12-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -13.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Cent. Conn. St. looking to end its 18-game road slide.

The Blue Devils are 9-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 8-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Skyhawks are 2-13 against conference opponents. Stonehill averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-8 when winning the turnover battle.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 72.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 76.0 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blue Devils. Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.3 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

