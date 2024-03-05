Stetson secures 83-71 victory in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament against Queens

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon had 21 points and No. 2 seed Stetson beat eighth-seeded Queens 83-71 on Tuesday…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon had 21 points and No. 2 seed Stetson beat eighth-seeded Queens 83-71 on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Stetson (20-12) will play No. 10 seed Jacksonville (16-16) in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Blackmon shot 9 for 20, including 1 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Hatters. Aubin Gateretse added 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Stephan D. Swenson had 19 points.

AJ McKee led the way for the Royals (14-19) with 21 points and two steals. BJ McLaurin added 14 points and seven rebounds for Queens. Deyton Albury finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Stetson carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Swenson led the way with 11 points. The Hatters pulled away with a 14-3 run and outscored Queens by 10 points in the second half. Blackmon led with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

