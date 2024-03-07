Stetson plays Jacksonville in ASUN Tournament

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-16, 7-11 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (20-12, 12-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-16, 7-11 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (20-12, 12-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays in the ASUN Tournament against Jacksonville.

The Hatters have gone 12-5 against ASUN opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Aubin Gateretse averaging 4.6.

The Dolphins are 7-11 in ASUN play. Jacksonville has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

Stetson averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 71.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 71.8 Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is shooting 43.5% and averaging 21.1 points for the Hatters. Alec Oglesby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is shooting 49.8% and averaging 17.9 points for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.