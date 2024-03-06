Stetson meets Jacksonville in ASUN Tournament

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-16, 7-11 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (20-12, 12-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-16, 7-11 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (20-12, 12-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on Jacksonville in the ASUN Tournament.

The Hatters’ record in ASUN play is 12-5, and their record is 8-7 in non-conference play. Stetson has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 7-11 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 4-3 in one-possession games.

Stetson averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aubin Gateretse is averaging 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is shooting 49.8% and averaging 17.9 points for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.