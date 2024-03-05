Stetson Hatters face the Queens Royals in ASUN Tournament

Queens Royals (14-18, 8-9 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (19-12, 11-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Queens Royals (14-18, 8-9 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (19-12, 11-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters take on the Queens Royals in the ASUN Tournament.

The Hatters are 11-5 against ASUN opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Aubin Gateretse averaging 4.7.

The Royals are 8-9 in ASUN play. Queens has an 8-14 record against opponents above .500.

Stetson is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is averaging 21.1 points for the Hatters. Alec Oglesby is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

AJ McKee is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

