Stetson Hatters and Austin Peay Governors play for ASUN Championship

Austin Peay Governors (19-14, 12-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (21-12, 13-5 ASUN) Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters…

Austin Peay Governors (19-14, 12-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (21-12, 13-5 ASUN)

Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on Austin Peay in the ASUN Championship.

The Hatters have gone 13-5 against ASUN teams, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. Stetson ranks seventh in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Aubin Gateretse averaging 4.6.

The Governors are 12-6 in ASUN play. Austin Peay is 7-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stetson scores 77.0 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 72.3 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gateretse is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Governors: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

