Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats in WAC Tournament

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-16, 10-10 WAC) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-14, 10-10 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays in the WAC Tournament against Abilene Christian.

The ‘Jacks have gone 10-10 against WAC opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. SFA is third in the WAC scoring 75.0 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 10-10 in WAC play. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Kavion McClain averaging 3.6.

SFA averages 75.0 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 73.9 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 73.0 points per game, 2.5 more than the 70.5 SFA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals for the ‘Jacks.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.5 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.