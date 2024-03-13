Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks square off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats in WAC Tournament

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-16, 10-10 WAC) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-14, 10-10 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-16, 10-10 WAC) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-14, 10-10 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: SFA and Abilene Christian play in the WAC Tournament.

The ‘Jacks have gone 10-10 against WAC opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. SFA ranks seventh in the WAC with 12.7 assists per game led by AJ Cajuste averaging 3.4.

The Wildcats are 10-10 in WAC play. Abilene Christian ranks ninth in the WAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Leonardo Bettiol averaging 2.0.

SFA’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 73.0 points per game, 2.5 more than the 70.5 SFA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalil Beaubrun is averaging 8.3 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hunter Jack Madden averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.