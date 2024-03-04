Stanley leads Boise State against Nevada after 24-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (24-6, 11-5 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (21-8, 12-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (24-6, 11-5 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (21-8, 12-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after O’Mar Stanley scored 24 points in Boise State’s 89-79 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Broncos are 13-2 on their home court. Boise State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Wolf Pack are 11-5 in MWC play. Nevada scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Boise State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Nevada allows. Nevada has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncos. Stanley is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

