Stanford scores 19, Temple knocks off UTSA 64-61 in American Athletic Conference Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Zion Stanford scored 19 points to help lead No. 11 seed Temple past 14th-seeded UTSA…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Zion Stanford scored 19 points to help lead No. 11 seed Temple past 14th-seeded UTSA 64-61 on Wednesday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Temple (13-19) will play No. 6 seed SMU on Thursday in the second round.

Stanford shot 7 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Owls. Joran Riley added 12 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Hysier Miller had 11 points and shot 3 for 14 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Christian Tucker led the way for the Roadrunners (11-21) with 15 points and four assists. UTSA also got 12 points and two steals from PJ Carter. Isaiah Wyatt had 11 points and three steals.

Stanford scored eight points in the first half for Temple, who led 35-21 at the break. Riley’s layup with 6:16 remaining in the second half gave Temple the lead for good at 51-49.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.