Stanford hosts Cal following Raynaud’s 26-point showing

California Golden Bears (13-17, 9-10 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 7-12 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (13-17, 9-10 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 7-12 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Cal after Maxime Raynaud scored 26 points in Stanford’s 81-71 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cardinal have gone 9-6 at home. Stanford has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Bears are 9-10 in conference play. Cal is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stanford scores 76.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 76.6 Cal allows. Cal averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Cole averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Jaylon Tyson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.