Stanford faces Colorado after Jones’ 20-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (12-16, 7-11 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -13; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays the Colorado Buffaloes after Mike Jones scored 20 points in Stanford’s 90-68 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 15-1 on their home court. Colorado is fourth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Cardinal have gone 7-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Colorado scores 80.9 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 76.9 Stanford allows. Stanford has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Cardinal face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Tristan da Silva is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.