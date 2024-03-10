St. Thomas plays North Dakota State in Summit League Tournament

North Dakota State Bison (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (19-12, 9-7 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota;…

North Dakota State Bison (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (19-12, 9-7 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -5.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas and North Dakota State play in the Summit League Tournament.

The Tommies have gone 9-7 against Summit League opponents, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Parker Bjorklund leads the Tommies with 4.7 boards.

The Bison are 8-8 in Summit League play. North Dakota State scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

St. Thomas averages 73.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 74.1 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Nau averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 4.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Bjorklund is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

