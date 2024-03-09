St. John’s Red Storm play the Georgetown Hoyas on 4-game win streak

Georgetown Hoyas (9-21, 2-17 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (18-12, 10-9 Big East) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-21, 2-17 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (18-12, 10-9 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -20; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Red Storm take on Georgetown.

The Red Storm have gone 11-4 at home. St. John’s is fifth in college basketball with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 3.6 offensive boards.

The Hoyas are 2-17 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. John’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is averaging 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

