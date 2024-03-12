Sports on TV for Wednesday, Mar. 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Mar. 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m. USA — Atlantic…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Mar. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Florida St. vs. Virginia Tech, Second Round, Washington

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. BYU, Second Round, Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. VCU, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Wake Forest, Second Round, Washington

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Washington, First Round, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. Butler, First Round, New York

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. St. Bonaventure, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. UCLA, First Round, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Providence, First Round, New York

PEACOCK — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, First Round, Minneapolis

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Colgate, Championship

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Syracuse, Second Round, Washington

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Duquesne, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Villanova, First Round, New York

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. California, First Round, Las Vegas

PEACOCK — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn St., First Round, Minneapolis

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Kansas, Second Round, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Second Round, Washington

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Georgia, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Alabama at Florida St.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at St. Louis

10 p.m.

TNT — Washington at Edmonton

TRUTV — Washington at Edmonton

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Nice at Paris Saint-Germain, Quarterfinal

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: SV Robinhood vs. CS Herediano, Round of 16 – Leg 2, Paramaribo, Suriname

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF, Round of 16 – Leg 2

10:20 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Guadalajara at Club América, Round of 16 – Leg 2

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Round of 16; Indian Wells-ATP Doubles Semifinals; Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

