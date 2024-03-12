Sports on TV for Wednesday, Mar. 13

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, Mar. 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.
12 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Florida St. vs. Virginia Tech, Second Round, Washington
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. BYU, Second Round, Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. VCU, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Wake Forest, Second Round, Washington
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Washington, First Round, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. Butler, First Round, New York
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. St. Bonaventure, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. UCLA, First Round, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Providence, First Round, New York
PEACOCK — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, First Round, Minneapolis
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Colgate, Championship
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Syracuse, Second Round, Washington
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Duquesne, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.
9 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Villanova, First Round, New York
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. California, First Round, Las Vegas
PEACOCK — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn St., First Round, Minneapolis
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Kansas, Second Round, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Second Round, Washington
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Georgia, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama at Florida St.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Miami
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at St. Louis
10 p.m.
TNT — Washington at Edmonton
TRUTV — Washington at Edmonton
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:55 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Nice at Paris Saint-Germain, Quarterfinal
5:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: SV Robinhood vs. CS Herediano, Round of 16 – Leg 2, Paramaribo, Suriname
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF, Round of 16 – Leg 2
10:20 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Guadalajara at Club América, Round of 16 – Leg 2
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Round of 16; Indian Wells-ATP Doubles Semifinals; Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
_____
