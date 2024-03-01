Sports on TV for Mar. 4 – 10

Adv02
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Mar. 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at NC State
9 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Baylor
ESPNU — Weber St. at Montana St.
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United
_____
Tuesday, Mar. 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul
11 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Cleveland
10 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Denver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBD
_____
Wednesday, Mar. 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at South Carolina
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Marquette
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Ball St. at Kansas St.
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
GOLF
12 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, First Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, First Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at Houston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Buffalo at Toronto
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Detroit at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBD
_____
Thursday, Mar. 7
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UAB at Temple
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Rutgers at Wisconsin
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk St.
FS1 — Washington at Washington St.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, First Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
12 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Second Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Second Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Dallas
10 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at New Jersey
_____
Friday, Mar. 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
11:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
8 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Tulane
10 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at San Diego St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Second Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, La Paloma Country Club, Catalina Foothills, Ariz. (Taped)
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Third Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Cleveland
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
_____
Saturday, Mar. 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Memphis at FAU
ESPN — Arkansas at Alabama
FOX — Georgetown at St. John’s
12:30 p.m.
USA — Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure
2 p.m.
CBS — Texas A&M at Mississippi
ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
FOX — Creighton at Villanova
USA — Richmond at George Mason
4 p.m.
CBS — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN — Kansas at Houston
ESPN2 — Miami at Florida St.
5 p.m.
FOX — Marquette at Xavier
5:30 p.m.
CW — Boston College at Louisville
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
ESPNU — VCU at Dayton
10 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal
ESPN2 — TBA
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulane
FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Santee Cooper Lakes presented by SEVIIN, Clarendon County, S.C.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Third Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa
12:30 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui, China
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, La Paloma Country Club, Catalina Foothills, Ariz.
12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Final Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 299 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Miami
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
12:25 p.m.
ABC — Carolina at New Jersey
3 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Brentford at Arsenal
_____
Sunday, Mar. 10
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix
9 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Wisconsin at Purdue
2 p.m.
CBS — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
4:30 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — TBA
1 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
3 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
5 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at Johns Hopkins
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Final Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa
12:30 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui, China
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, La Paloma Country Club, Catalina Foothills, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at New York
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.