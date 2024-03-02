Spinoso scores 23 to help Pennsylvania knock off Columbia 84-72

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Spinoso had 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-72 victory against Columbia on Saturday night. Spinoso added nine…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Spinoso had 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-72 victory against Columbia on Saturday night.

Spinoso added nine rebounds and five assists for the Quakers (11-17, 3-10 Ivy League). Clark Slajchert shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, scoring 22. Tyler Perkins sank three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the Lions (13-13, 4-9) with 15 points. Zavian McLean had 14 points and six rebounds, while Blair Thompson scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

