Spinoso and Pennsylvania host Princeton

Princeton Tigers (23-3, 11-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (11-17, 3-10 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Princeton Tigers (23-3, 11-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (11-17, 3-10 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Princeton after Nick Spinoso scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-72 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers are 9-5 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Spinoso averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 11-2 in conference matchups. Princeton leads the Ivy League giving up just 64.4 points per game while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Pennsylvania averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Princeton allows. Princeton has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert is averaging 17.9 points for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Xaivian Lee is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

