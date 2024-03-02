Spencer and No. 3 UConn host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 11-6 Big East) at UConn Huskies (25-3, 15-2 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 11-6 Big East) at UConn Huskies (25-3, 15-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Cam Spencer scored 25 points in UConn’s 78-54 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies are 15-0 in home games. UConn has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 11-6 in Big East play. Seton Hall is 7-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

UConn’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Tristen Newton is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

