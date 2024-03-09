Southern Utah defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 68-59

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jamari Sibley had 15 points in Southern Utah’s 68-59 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jamari Sibley had 15 points in Southern Utah’s 68-59 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Sibley also contributed six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (10-21, 5-15 Western Athletic Conference). Dominique Ford added 15 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc while they also had six assists. Braden Housley had 12 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range). The Thunderbirds snapped an eight-game slide.

The Vaqueros (6-25, 2-18) were led by Elijah Elliott, who recorded 24 points and four assists. Daylen Williams added 13 points and 11 rebounds for UT Rio Grande Valley. Sherman Brashear also recorded 11 points. The loss was the Vaqueros’ 14th straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.